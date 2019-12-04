SAN ANTONIO — The community is calling for change after another crash on Buena Vista Street sent two children to the hospital recently.

Last Thursday, Dolores Sotomayor was volunteering at the Advocates Youth Boxing Gym when they suddenly heard a loud bang.

"We all ran out and a couple of us ran across the street," Sotomayor said. "I heard a woman screaming, 'My babies, my babies.'"

She said a truck fishtailed, hitting another car and street sign. A toddler was pinned closed to the floor board and an infant trapped in its car seat.

"There was one pinned – literally pinned – in the truck," Sotomayor said. "I had my hand on her. I was praying and she opened her beautiful little eyes."

She said, luckily, they survived, but this is the new norm for the area. Buena Vista Street is known to be dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians with a high volume of traffic constantly zipping through.

"You hear accidents all the time," Sotormayor said. "They're just going by like it's a highway, but it's not."

City Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales, who lives on the street and is behind the Vision Zero initiative, said Buena Vista Street is unique because it is mainly residential, but also has small businesses with traffic constantly moving through the area. She said research shows the speed limit may be too high and many people are not aware that the street is a one-way.

"Safe streets have been my priority since I got on the council," Gonzales said. "We've had so many fatalities on our roadways and there's a lot we can do to change that, but we do need, No. 1, community support, and it also needs to be implemented city-wide."

Gonzales said she's hoping to host a community town hall meeting in the next several weeks after a traffic study is completed.

San Antonio native Anthony Gres, a candidate running for District 5, was out on Buena Vista Street with frustrated residents who feel they have waited long enough for change.

"I've heard our councilmember say she is waiting on the state legislature. That's all we seem to do in District 5—wait," Gres is quoted as saying in a press release. "We're waiting on safety. We're waiting on investment. We're waiting on development. We're done waiting, especially when our kids are being run down in our streets. It's time for action."