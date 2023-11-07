Comal County Homeless Coalition reports 10% increase in people experiencing homelessness

Volunteers conducted the point-in-time survey in January. It is a snapshot of a single night in Comal County, so experts believe the number may be higher.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A point-in-time survey conducted by the Comal County Homeless Coalition shows the number of homeless people in Comal County has increased 10% from 2022, and 113% from 2020.

The survey shows there are 98 people experiencing homelessness this year, compared to 89 in 2022, and 43 in 2020.

Since this is just a snapshot, Sheila Williams, the Program Quality and Development Manager for the First Footing Shelter, estimates the number may be higher.

“We didn't get to catch a lot of folks that we normally work with day to day,” Williams said.

Homelessness is a complex issue, and there are many reasons why someone may experience homelessness. Kellie Stallings, Executive Director of NB Housing Partners said houselessness doesn’t happen overnight. It is a gradual process.

“All kinds of factors like area growth, the increased cost of food and gasoline and access to resources are certainly factors that are affecting those numbers and what we're seeing,” Stallings said.

Another factor includes the rising cost of living in Comal County is rising. Stallings estimates folks would need to be making $55,000 or live with family and friends to afford rent.

While 98 people experiencing homelessness may not seem like a large number, the amount of affordable housing available in Comal County is not increasing in proportion to the rising homeless population.

The survey also reports there was an increase of people younger than 25 experiencing homelessness at 17% of respondents but is a 750% percent increase from 2020. Those experiencing homelessness four or more times doubled from 2020 as well, at 22%.

5% were veterans, 25% reported suffering from a mental illness, 9% reported a substance use disorder and 9% were survivors of domestic violence, according to the report. 59% reported experiencing homelessness for the first time.

Stallings also said there is an increase in people on the verge of homelessness with increasing rent prices. Williams reported seeing more people at the First Footing Shelter.

Bethany Benson, Missions and Outreach Director for Gruene United Methodist Church, said their pantry is experiencing challenges with the increased cost of living.

“Already this year we've seen more than 7000 people and we haven't even made it through the year and said the number of people that we saw in 2022 was an over 100% increase in the number of people that we'd seen from the year before,” Benson said.

The church also provides laundry services and showers.

Stallings said they have a strong homeless coalition in the community.

“We also have physical health care that is a part of our collaboration, Acacia Medical Mission and this center, as well as the New Braunfels Foodbank, which is a branch of the San Antonio Foodbank, the local homeless liaisons at each school district, law enforcement, churches, other nonprofit agencies all working together to be able to make sure that we are addressing housing insecurity in our community,” Stallings said.

Stallings said homelessness is a community issue.

“So by addressing individuals who are experiencing homelessness, we're also helping the entire community,” Stallings said.

Unlike in San Antonio, Stallings said lack of transportation also presents a challenge, although the city is currently working on transportation solutions.