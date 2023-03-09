Cold case-themed dinner event will raise money for a local park

True crime fans will hear from former investigators about what it takes to solve these crimes, with the proceeds helping the La Vernia City Park.

LA VERNIA, Texas — Some La Vernia residents have come up with a mysterious way to raise the money they need to finish an important volunteer project.

The La Vernia City Park is a popular gathering place for civic events. It already includes some of the features they need to honor those who have served America but they want to add more.

And here's where the project takes an interesting turn.

They're hosting a dinner this month on September 18th for true crime buffs, with speakers who are going to talk about what it takes to solve cold cases. A retired Texas Ranger, a capital crimes investigator and the director of the Bexar County Crime Lab will all spill a few secrets. The deadline to buy tickets to the event is September 12 and you'll find their website here.

