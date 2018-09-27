Crib deaths are down 62 percent in Bexar County, from 32 in 2016 to 12 last year, according to a coalition working to save babies.

An enthusiastic group of volunteers is working together in a broad coalition to make sure the positive trend continues.

On Thursday, the coalition gathered at the Barbara Jordan Community Center in East San Antonio to assemble 1,000 life-saving kits for new parents.

“We do this happily because the numbers are going down because of awareness,” Demetria Bailon said.

The safe sleep kits are packed with information and simple solutions, like a onesie with a life-saving message.

“If it's on its tummy, it will say, ‘flip me over if I'm asleep,’” explained Judith Henslee, a volunteer who added that the efforts of the coalition are being noticed all over Texas. “San Antonio had the highest rate of any community in the state but I bet you it’s not going to have that honor any longer.”

Henslee also said that the attention and positive trend are points of pride for everyone involved.

"It actually brought tears to our eyes. It was unbelievable to see a difference, to feel that your outreach is making a difference,” she said.

Former Texas Senator Leticia Van de Putte knows the pain well. She pushed for this effort after losing her 5-month-old grandson Rex.

“The worst day of our lives was that May 7 five years ago when everybody woke up except the baby,” recalled Van de Putte, who noted that while the new numbers are good, the work must continue. "It's still too many, but we know if we can keep up this effort we're going to keep at it."

If you want to be involved in the effort, the 5th Annual Walk/Run For Rex raises the money to make the safe sleep kits possible through the Southwest SIDS Research Institute. It takes place on October 6 at Valero headquarters at One Valero Way.

For more information about the event, you can visit the official website here.

For more information on SIDS and the Southwest Research Institute, visit www.swsids.org .

© 2018 KENS