City's MLK Day celebration goes virtual; leaders encourage people to remain guarded against COVID

On a day of celebrating, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy, city leaders say the threat of COVID-19 remains severe.

SAN ANTONIO — For the second year in a row—many of the city’s Martin Luther King Day celebrations go virtual.

But in person—city leaders stressed the importance of serving one’s community by helping end the COVID-19 pandemic.

City leaders touched on various issues that still impact people of color today.

In the virtual MLK March, the city of San Antonio acknowledged difference makers in the community while touching on the importance of continuing Dr. King’s work .

Many people who spoke at Pittman Sullivan Park for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day talked about the importance of maintaining the goal of achieving equality for black men and women.

Many emphasized that voting rights and access to addressing health issues, including COVID-19.

That’s why a lot of people came to either get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 at the park.

KENS 5 saw dozens of people line up to get vaccines and appointments for tests were completely booked up today.

Members of Omega Psi Phi—a historically African American fraternity about the importance of addressing key issues that face them today.

“Voting according to the 15th Amendment is something guaranteed to American citizens, one man one vote is written into the Constitution. Secondly, health issues and the disparities in the community, that’s why we are sponsoring a blood bank here,” Gordon Benjamin, member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity said.

The fraternity sponsored a mobile blood bank at the park to address blood shortages in San Antonio.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Metro Health Director Dr. Claude Jacob say the threat of COVID-19 in San Antonio remains severe.

Benjamin agrees that people need to do their part to end the pandemic.

“I think it’s more important that people become aware of the effectiveness of the vaccines. There are some people perpetuating a story the vaccines are dangerous…creating a vaccine is meant to create something that reduces the effect of the virus,” Benjamin said.

The city leaders stressed that its important for people to mask up, and also to get tested if they’re experiencing symptoms.