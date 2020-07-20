City of SA asks for feedback on its budget

The survey points to the coronavirus pandemic as being the reason for the city's funding shortages.

SAN ANTONIO — A survey by the City of San Antonio is asking people to share how the city should spend its money.

The City is requesting feedback to a short set of questions drafted by the Office of Management and Budget for the fiscal year 2021. It opened June 18 and runs through July 31.

There is a section where you can rank which services provided by the city should be prioritized by putting them in order from 1 to 10 - from senior and youth services to parks and recreation and library services to funding for animal care and code enforcement to help for small businesses, along with public health and safety services and public housing programs. There's also a part where you are free to write in where you think the city should increase its funding.

The survey description points to the coronavirus pandemic as having an impact on the city's budget and encourages people to take the time to complete it:

"The COVID-19 crisis has left the City's budget with funding shortages, and we need you to tell us what services matter most to you. The budget affects every San Antonian -- make your voice heard."

The survey specifically explains that the City of San Antonio faces a budget shortfall of approximately $110 million over the next two years and has already addressed a nearly $200 million revenue shortfall in the current fiscal year.