Calling all Kyles! City of Kyle hoping to break world record

KYLE, Texas — The City of Kyle is hoping to make its own Kyle-verse! Well, in a way.

City officials are hoping to break the Guinness World Record for having the largest gathering of people with the same name in one city. The attempt at the record is all part of the Kyle Fair Tex-Travaganza, which will take place at Lake Kyle Park in May.

“In order to break this record, we’re calling for any and all Kyle’s. We need tall Kyle’s, short Kyle’s, young Kyle’s and old Kyle’s to get close to the record set five years ago,” City of Kyle Special Events Manager Claudia Rocha said. “We’re very excited about the upcoming, inaugural Kyle Fair and have high hopes that this event will bring out the Kyles needed to grab a spot in the record books.”

The current world record comes out of Kupreski Kosci in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where 2,325 people named "Ivan" gathered on July 30, 2017.

If your name is Kyle, you can participate in the "Gatherings of the Kyles" on Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m. Those who qualify will sign in at the VIP tent. A group photo will be taken, and each participant will be given a free Kyle Fair t-shirt.

The fair runs for three nights and will feature live music, margaritas, rib-making contests, crafts and food vendors. Rides are $2 per ride or $25 for a daily wristband.

The fair is also looking for volunteers to help. If you are interested in volunteering, head to the Kyle Fair website and click on the sign-up genius page.