How to provide your input as the city prepares to create its 2022 budget

San Antonio is offering two ways for community members to make their voice heard.

SAN ANTONIO — Now is the time to speak up if you want your neighborhood to get its fair share of next year's City of San Antonio budget.

The pandemic has caused all kinds of shifts in spending priorities, and city officials are looking to gather input directly from residents on what they want next year, while also answering any questions on the budget-development process.

There are two ways community members can participate. Telephone town hall meetings will be held June 22 and June 23 at 6 p.m., providing a chance to call in from your own home. You must first register here, and have until 3 p.m. on both days to do so.