SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is calling on its employees to help with the influx of migrants arriving in the city.

In an email from the director of Human Services, administrators are asking city employees to donate clothes or their time to greet families arriving at a small space set up to accommodate those arriving from Central America. According to the city, these families are in the country legally, passing through San Antonio to make their way to various destinations around the U.S.

According to the email, the center has been helping to provide about 80 migrants every day with hot meals, snacks, clothes and medicine.

The email also states the resource center cannot accept any more direct donations. However, employees are being asked to donate clothes and toys to other partnering agencies. Donations can be made to the San Antonio Food Bank or Goodwill; monetary donations can be made to Catholic Charities.

The biggest thing they are looking for is Spanish-speaking volunteers. According to the email, employees have to obtain approval from their supervisor for shifts during normal working hours.