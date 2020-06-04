CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More and more people are figuring out ways to incorporate the Internet with their businesses as COVID-19 continues to have an impact.

A local dance studio is adapting to the changes and continues to offer dance lessons for the students, but now through online videos.

Lawrene Hardy is the owner of Cinderella School of Dance, and said she wanted to find a way for the kids to stay connected and active.

"It gives them a sense of routine and normality," says Ms. Lawrene.

Hardy says she loves to see her students tumbling in their yards, and still maintaining to be active during the stay-at-home order.

Hardy says she is also allowing students to enroll right now.

For more information on the Cinderella School of Dance, you can look them up on their Facebook page or on their website.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:





