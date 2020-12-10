Cibolo PD sergeant loses everything in weekend house fire

A fast-moving fire destroyed Chris Soto's north-side home, and now neighbors are stepping in to help.

SAN ANTONIO — A sergeant with the Cibolo Police Department lost his home over the weekend after a fire ripped through its walls and rooms.

Chris Soto said it was a fast-moving fire that engulfed his home in less than 10 minutes.

“You work your whole life to put your house together, to make it a home, and I’ve got to tell you, within minutes it was all gone,” Soto said.

It was around 11 a.m. Sunday when Soto said he heard a loud pop, then a bang on the back porch of his home off Oracle Drive.

He said a back window then shattered.

“All the flames came in and started crawling up the ceiling,” Soto said. “I've worked in law enforcement for a long time, so I'm used to going on to scenes and kind of mitigating the damage right away and mitigating the risk right away. And I realized that this was out of control.”

Soto’s three sons were in the house, along with their stepbrother. He said he shouted at his sons to get out of the house.

Soto said one of his sons was in the shower when the blaze started, and he was worried he wouldn’t get out in time.

“I had run back in to get him, and thankfully, he’d already made it out."

All five people in the house escaped safely, though Soto said he had minor burns from running back into the burning house.

As 20-year veteran of law enforcement, Soto said he's seen some tough things throughout his career.

“To sit across the street and just watch your home burn,” said Soto, “it’s just devastating.”

Soto said they lost everything in the fire, and the house was deemed a complete loss.

While he focuses on how to rebuild, he said he’s thankful for the outpouring of love and support from his Timberwood Park neighbors, law enforcement colleagues and family.

“I’m really blessed at the end of the day,” Soto said.

He said he’s also feeling blessed that his family is safe.

“This is just bricks and wood. You put a lot of love in your house, but at the end of the day, it's those children that I love and that's my home, that's my heartbeat,” said Soto.

A GoFundMe has been created to help him and his family get back on their feet.

“People are ready to move heaven and earth for us, so I’m pretty proud to have the wonderful friends that I have,” said Soto.