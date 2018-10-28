Calvary Chapel of San Antonio held its 20th Annual Joy of Jesus Outreach event downtown at Travis Park Saturday, on "Make a Difference Day."

Volunteers offered free haircuts, manicures, massages, and makeovers along with donated clothing, free medical care, and eyeglasses.

"There's something about the human touch that is incredible, it just melts people away," said organizer Juan Ortiz. "The homeless people who live around the area, when they see our people around them, eating, talking to them, not being repelled by them, they open up and ask, ‘Why do you do this?’ And it's because we love them and we want to show hope to them, and the hope of Jesus Christ."

Calvary Chapel says that it offers medical screenings at no charge all year and ministers with families in a variety of ways. The church is located at 2935 Pat Booker Road.

