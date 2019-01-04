SAN ANTONIO — Luminous Church partnered with Christian Assistance Ministries (CAM) for its “Soles4Souls” campaign. CAM provides food, clothing and other services to people in need in the community.

Benjamin Chapman, the lead pastor at the church, said nearly every one of his 200-member congregation bought a pair. They collected $2,000 worth of shoes since January.

“They all pitched in, almost every family or every other individual bought a new pair of shoes to donate,” he said.

Chapman shared how the entire church was called to give to this campaign after a church member shared a story about one of her students. She said a boy would show up to class one day with shoes and another day with just socks with soles on the bottom.

“An administrator asked him, 'some days, why do you wear shoes and another day you wear these socks?' He said, 'well, my brother and I share one pair of shoes.' And because of that everybody's heart was gripped,” Chapman said.

On Sunday, CAM representatives came to Luminous Church to receive the donation. The church plans to collect and donate shoes three times this year.

“Our hope and our vision is to release our time, talent and treasure. So, as often as we can do that, we're going to do that. We feel that we want to be the funnel to bless others,” said Chapman.

CAM need men’s, women’s and children's shoes of all sizes & brands. You can drop off any donations from February to March at either one of the locations (110 McCullough or 5084 DeZavala Rd).



