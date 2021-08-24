Chip Gaines to chop his locks in support of child cancer research

Chip Gaines will cut his hair to be donated to children with hair loss and is asking for donations to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

WACO, Texas — Magnolia's Chip Gaines is taking a stand against cancer by rebooting a social media challenge for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and donating his own hair to Children With Hair Loss.

Gaines will cut his hair with the help of former St. Jude patient, 16-year-old Bailey, in "Operation Haircut Part 2".

Chip and Joanna Gaines first met Bailey in 2017 when he was getting treatment for bone cancer. He underwent nearly a year of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, limb-sparing surgery and multiple other surgeries and procedures. He is now cancer-free.

Chip first donated his hair in 2017 with “Operation Haircut” and raised $230,000 via social media, according to the news release. Gaines is hoping for a similar outcome with this latest challenge.

"Once you meet the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, you can't forget them, " said Gaines

In a statement to 6 News Tuesday: Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital said:

“Chip and Joanna Gaines have provided an incredible amount of love, kindness and support to the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital over the years. From a stunning new dining room for patient families staying at St. Jude Target House to a garden playhouse for St. Jude patients to play in – their creativity is matched by their generosity." “We’re thankful for Chip and his generous fans, whose giving will determine his new look. Their support in funds generated will help St. Jude accelerate research and treatment for catastrophic childhood diseases worldwide and ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude.”

Gaines' goal is to reach $250,000, so far $114,135 has been raised.