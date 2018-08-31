This month, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services announced it will award a contract for "community-based care" for children in foster care to the Children's Shelter, a family services provider that will launch the "Family Tapestry" program.

"There’s an opportunity for everyone in our community to rally around and support community-based care and Family Tapestry," said Children's Shelter President and CEO Annette Rodriguez.

The Children's Shelter currently offers a "family of services," ranging from family counseling and mental health care for kids with trauma to assisting with emergency shelter for kids, foster care placements, and consummating adoptions.

"A very tailored and unique service plan to make sure they are getting what they need," Rodriguez said.

With the new contract, Family Tapestry will work to recruit more families to take in children in need of foster care. The nonprofit says that it will receive state funding and will lease extra space for added cases but will need the support of the community as well, a hallmark of the concept of "community-based care."

To learn more about the Family Tapestry program, you can visit the official website here.

To find out how you can help with the overall mission of the Children's Shelter, you can visit their official website here.

© 2018 KENS