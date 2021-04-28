Children's Shelter CEO plans for improvements following placement hold on facility

The organization will bring onboard an additional executive and third party groups to effort correcting issues outlined in a letter by DFPS.

SAN ANTONIO — The president and CEO of the Children’s Shelter is speaking out after the foster youth emergency facility was put on placement hold by the state.

“The commissioner’s letter and subsequent monitor’s report outlines safety concerns, procedural concerns and capacity concerns,” said Annette Rodriguez.

Rodriguez and her team at Family Tapestry have submitted a plan of action that aims to improve operations and conditions at the Children’s Shelter.

“We do recognize there is a capacity crisis across the state and we all need to work together to help create solutions,” Rodriguez said.

Additional issues detailed in the DFPS letter deal with improper placements of child at the Family Tapestry intake center.

Rodriguez said she’s bringing in outside experts to review the organization’s strengths and weaknesses, including safety procedures when placing children.

She adds one of the ongoing challenges is maintaining staff.

“I will say over the last year specifically, it has been very challenging with the pandemic to bring staff into congregate care settings and residential facilities,” Rodriguez said.

She acknowledges the Children’s Shelters model of accommodating more older youth has not worked. The shelter’s focus has historically revolved around the care of young children and sibling groups. Rodriguez expressed concern about the upcoming fall months.

“As schools open up in the fall, we will possibly see more children and youth coming into care now that they are under the watchful eye of teachers and the capacity crisis could potentially increases substantially so I think we need to prepare, we need to prepare now,” Rodriguez said.