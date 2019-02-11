GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An 11-year-old boy remains in critical condition after being hit by a car in Guilford County Friday night. The child, now identified as Noah Chambers, was attempting to cross the road at a Trunk-or-Treat event, NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) confirmed. The accident happened around 7:13 p.m. in the 8400 block of Haw River Road at Bethel United Methodist Church.

Saturday morning, a family member told WFMY News 2, “It’s not good, but we are continuing to pray that God will heal Noah. We need a miracle.”

The family is asking for prayers as Noah fights for his recovery at Brenner Children’s Hospital with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC.

"We need all the prayers we can get," a family member said.

Troopers investigating the accident Friday night asked that people "pray for the family."

"An 11-year-old male had attempted to cross Haw River Road from an overflow parking lot (trunk-or-treat event) of the Bethel United Methodist Church to the main parking lot of the church. The eleven-year-old crossed into the path of a Jeep SUV that was traveling northeast," according to a statement from NCSHP.

First responders on the scene told WFMY News 2 the driver who hit the boy did stop and remained on the scene during the investigation. NCSHP confirmed that the driver worked with authorities after the incident and was cooperative.

Rev Alan Mears, pastor of the church where the boy was hit, released the following statement to WFMY News 2:

"Our hearts and prayers are with Noah and his family. All of us at Bethel UMC are deeply saddened by this accident and the tragic turn of events. Our focus at this time is providing care and support for all those involved."

Please check back for updates.