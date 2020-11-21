Child gun injuries on the rise in San Antonio

Trauma surgeon Lillian Liao is observing a disturbing trend at San Antonio's top trauma hospital: More kids injured and dying from guns.

SAN ANTONIO — CoJuan Singleton's family spent Friday fundraising for funeral expenses by selling fish plates and collecting donations on Cash App, just a week after the 12-year-old boy died from gunshot injuries to the head following what authorities called an accidental discharge.

"It's been overwhelming. People (are) coming out that we don't know that been helping," Pamela Mason said. "So we thank everybody for their support."

Mason is married to CoJuan mother. She and friend Jeanette Johnson describe the Suul Ross Middle School student as a handsome, smiley boy who loved basketball and riding his bicycle. They said he also loved helping in the neighborhood, singing and showing off his unique dance moves.

"He was an awesome kid," Johnson said.

A week to the day, San Antonio Police said CoJuan picked up a gun an adult was cleaning and shot himself. Singleton died hours later. Police have not sought criminal charges in the Callaghan Road shooting.

"For me, guns are not toys," Mason said. "You shouldn't have it in the house. If you do, you should have it locked away."

Singleton joins a growing list of child gun victims in San Antonio. According to Dr. Lillian Liao, an educator at the UT Health Science Center educator and trauma surgeon at University Hospital, 38 children killed or injured from guns have been brought to their hospital so far in 2020.

"We've seen a 35% increase in the number of cases in children that were injured by firearms in the first 10 months of this year alone," Liao said.

Those numbers may go up during the holiday season.

"Our injury numbers go up in November and January, historically," she said.

Nationally, the statistics increased over the last decade, according to Kelly Drane, the research director for Giffords Law Center. Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords founded it to end gun violence.

"We've seen an increase in gun deaths among children largely driven by gun suicides," Drane said. "More recently, we have data that suggests that there has been an increase related to the pandemic and some of the lockdowns in gun homicides and unintentional shooting among children."

Liao said the coronavirus also impedes efforts to encourage gun owners to get free gunlocks from local partnership programs.

She said her team's job is to save lives. Losing a young person from unplanned gun trauma is heartbreaking for the hospital, the community and the family.

Liao is hoping a reminder to safely and responsibly handle firearms will bring the numbers down.

"We need people out here to help us out to make sure CoJuan gets buried," Johnson said. "And make sure this doesn't happen to everybody else's kid."