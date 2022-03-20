Cesar E. Chavez March celebrates 26th year this weekend

The theme for the March is "The Cause Continues," honoring the legacy of Chavez.

SAN ANTONIO — For over 20 years, the Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice has honored the life and legacy of Cesar E. Chavez.

Next weekend, the tribute continues as participants will unite for the 26th year to pay tribute to Chavez.

“His teachings of nonviolence and all the teachings he left for us will last a lifetime for our young people, for our community, so it's a day to unite,” said Ernest Martinez, Chair of the Cesar E. Chavez Legacy and Educational Foundation.

For the last two year, the pandemic shut down an in-person march, but Martinez said the mission lives on, especially this year when participants can gather in person to march in downtown.

“This year's theme is La Causa Sigue, The Cause Continues,” said Martinez. “This is a special year. We've got the son of Cesar Chavez coming, Paul Chavez.”

Also happening, the You Can Campaign. Participants are encouraged to bring canned goods to the march that will go toward benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank.

“Cesar Chavez was about being of service to others, and it's a day to give back, you know, farmworkers feed a nation and it's our opportunity to feed our community and no other way to do that and that rally together,” said Martinez.

The events kick off downtown, March 26 at 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Guadalupe and Brazos near the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

Grand Marshal’s are Erika Prosper Nirenberg, and Paul Chavez, son of Cesar Chavez and President and CEO of the Cesar Chavez Foundation.

The celebration continues after the march with food trucks and entertainment by Little Joe Y La Familia and Los Callejeros.

“We cannot seek achievement for ourselves and forget about progress and prosperity for our community. Our ambitions must be broad enough to include the aspirations and needs of others, for their sakes and for our own was in the words of Cesar Chavez, and so we rally behind that message,” said Martinez.