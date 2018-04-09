SAN ANTONIO — Central Catholic and Holy Cross will battle it out this week in one of the oldest standing high school football rivalries in San Antonio.

You would think they would spend this week studying the playbook and looking at game tapes, but these guys have their eyes on something greater than the scoreboard. Each day of this week, both schools are coming together to tackle some community service as one team with one mission.

“We actually have a common goal and a common purpose, and that's serving our community, making sure that we have a centered life—a purpose-filled life,” Central Catholic President Paul Garro said. “Together, we have this commonality, and Saturday, there's a fierce rivalry on the football field.”

All this week, the boys will give their time to service opportunities at the Guadalupe Community Center assisting with the food pantry, clothes closet, and the community garden.

“We couldn't do without the support of our community,” Guadalupe Community Center Executive Director Elizabeth Nemeth said. “As a part of Catholic Charities, we're really committed to engaging with young people in our community to help and want to give back.”

They hope to inspire other rivalries to huddle around this statement of faith, love and unity.

