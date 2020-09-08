Census-takers mount effort to encourage undercounted east-side residents to ensure they're represented

"For the next 10 years this census data is going to impact this entire community, our city and our state. So it's critically important."

Local census officials say early numbers show east San Antonio is still dangerouly undercounted. So on Saturday they did something about it.

They organized a car caravan and traveled around east-side neighborhoods, encouraging residents to get counted before the Sept. 30 deadline. They say that by looking at the data that's been collected so far, they know that, in some area, more than half of east-side residents haven't been counted yet.

"For the next 10 years this census data is going to impact this entire community, our city and our state," said Berta Rodrigeuz, with Get Counted!. "It's critically important for people to understand that it's our time now."

Census data determines political representation and how federal funds are split up among local communities. Officials say that because we are living in challenging times, those resources are more important than ever.