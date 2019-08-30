BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — Audie Godfrey was honored in Bandera Friday like a young hero. His unexpected death still has many in shock, but they pushed pass the tears to honor him.

Audie's father is a firefighter/paramedic with Bexar County District 7. He is also a Marine married to wife Amanda. Together they brought two sons, Jubal and Audie, into the world.

At the family's request, no interviews were granted for his celebration services. They lost their son on Monday in a tragic accident where details aren't being discussed because emotions are still very raw.

According to an obituary, Audie was born on Nov. 24, 2017 at home. His father was the first to touch. The obituary goes on to say he left the world in love and comfort in his parents' arms.

On Friday morning, pallbearers in white shirts, blue jeans and sunglasses carried the 21-month-old's casket to Engine 115. Audie's uncle, Kyle Brown, said the boy's coffin was handmade from pecan by family members, and that his nephew's parents stained it.

The Godfreys rode in the fire truck to Poppy's Chapel for their son's service, held under a pavilion.

Audie had red hair and blue eyes. His uncle said he spoke more with his action and eyes than with words. Brown also said the child loved his dog, stuffed animals and big brother, Jubal. Cell phone video of the two together brought tears to the eyes of those at his service.

After a eulogy trying to help the family navigate through the loss of such a young life, family members read scripture.

Then, funeral-goers blew bubbles as Audie's casket was loaded back on top of Engine 115. He was buried at a nearby cemetery.