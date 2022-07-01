Events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Antonio

Though the Alamo City's historic march has been canceled, there are other ways to commemorate the legacy of Dr. King.

SAN ANTONIO — The latest surge in coronavirus cases forced San Antonio to pump the brakes on its official Martin Luther King Jr. Day march, the biggest event of its kind in the country, for the second year in a row.

But even with an in-person march canceled, leaders with the San Antonio MLK Jr. Commission said there are other ways for the community to mark the occasion and legacy of the civil rights icon.

Community service

Commission officials encouraged residents to find and take part in local service projects unfolding in the Alamo City and Bexar County at large, so long as they're conducted safely and in small groups.

Revisit a previous march in virtual form

As with last year, San Antonians will have the chance to watch a film about the city's MLK Day March if they tune in to TVSA from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday.

Last year's movie was created by south Texas filmmaker Ya'ke Smith and was designed to follow the march's route while showcasing interviews from local leaders and community representatives.

Pandemic response

Instead of serving as the headquarters location for this year's now-canceled march, the east side's Pittman-Sullivan Park will play host to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for San Antonio residents who still need to be immunized. Stop by from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MLK Jr. award winners announced

This year's winners of three community honors – the Martin Luther King Jr. Distinguished Achievement award, the Reverend Dr. R.A. Callies Sr. Courage award and the Baha'i Unity of Humanity award – will be announced via the commission's website.

Looking ahead...