Celebrate local AAPI restaurants all month long with a first of its kind passport

The free downloadable passport gets you 10% off at participating locations in honor of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage month.

SAN ANTONIO — In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage month, Owner of Sari Sari, Camille De Los Reyes is encouraging people to support AAPI owned restaurants across the city.

All month long, people can present their AAPI Restaurant Passport to participating locations and receive 10% off. The free printable passport is available here. You can also pick one up at any of the participating restaurants, food trucks, and markets.

"Hopefully (it will) entice people to visit all these different restaurants and locations, the markets and the food trucks," De Los Reyes said. "Just to kind of explore, to give a space to our community, to share their stories about how they got here or what's important to us and why we do what we do."

Sari Sari, a Filipino market, restaurant and bakery was first established by her parents in 1995. The family business has since expanded to two locations and added a food truck.

De Los Reyes' parents started the market in their home when they could not find authentic Filipino products in the city.

"My dad had to look for those items from Houston even to just kind of bring them and cook for the family."

Although she did not expect to take over the family business growing up, she is proud to keep growing the family owned stores and restaurants.

In addition to experiencing all the food the AAPI community has to offer, De Los Reyes hopes the passport project allows people to learn more about the stories behind all of the participating businesses.

At the end of the month, you can drop your passport off at any Sari Sari location to be entered in a raffle for a chance to win prizes from the San Antonio Spurs AAPI Affinity Network. Your passport must have 15 stamps and be turned in between June 1 - June 5. Winners will be announced on June 6.

Here's a list of participating AAPI owned businesses:

RESTAURANTS

FOOD TRUCKS