BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A family hopes the community can help track down a driver that plowed through their fence, causing hundreds of dollars in damage do their property in Northeast Bexar County.

KENS 5 NEWS

Elvia Williams shared video from her surveillance cameras with KENS, showing a black car crashing through her fence and out of her backyard. In the video, the car then plows though the neighbor’s fence across the street before taking off.

Williams said the crash happened on Monday around 6 p.m. at her home, located on the corner of Serene Ridge Drive.

"That was a scary moment for me because our son could have been out there playing on the swings," Williams said.

She said her son and dogs are typically playing in the gated yard, but were luckily inside that evening.

Parts of the car were left behind in the family yard. Williams said they called an auto shop and, based off the pieces left behind, they believe the car driven was a Chevy Impala.

The strange part? This is something the family has had to get used to. Williams says that since they moved into the home six years ago, at least six cars have come to a halt in her front yard, but this is the first to crash through the fence.

The fence has since been repaired for a total of $1,000, according to Williams.

The speed limit in the neighborhood is 30 mph, and Williams and her husband said they hope it can be reduced in the future. In the meantime, they hope the community can help them track down the unknown driver so he/she can pay for their crime. They're offering a $250 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.