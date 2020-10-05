SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio-based cardiologist who was facing charges of intoxication manslaughter after fatally hitting another vehicle head-on in mid-April died at his Atascosa County home last weekend, according to local authorities.

As a result, the Bexar County District Attorney's Office says the criminal case against him will close.

Hector Osorio, 60, was arrested by police in April after the highway collision that killed 21-year-old Christopher Michael Farias Jr., according to authorities. Farias Jr. was ejected from his vehicle in the incident, and pronounced dead at the scene after first responders couldn't revive him.

Osorio was released on bond after his arrest. Authorities say he committed suicide at his home last weekend.