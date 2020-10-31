CASA taking fundraiser online featuring children's artwork in silent auction

CASA said they've seen an significant increase in cases reported, and both volunteers and donations are needed now more than ever.

SAN ANTONIO — Since schools have started back up again this semester, Child Advocates of San Antonio said they’ve seen a 50 percent increase in referrals compared to this time last year.

Blair Ortmann, the Vice President of Development with CASA said that’s because families were at home during the pandemic and not under the eyes of mandatory reporters like teachers and counselors.

“As they got back into school this fall, we started seeing more cases of suspected child abuse reported. And now we are seeing those cases being referred over to us at CASA to receive volunteer advocates,” said Ortmann.

Ortmann said some of those cases are severe neglect and abuse.

That’s when CASA volunteer advocates are called in to help the child through the child welfare system.

“Having a volunteer advocate on the case really allows for another trusted, highly trained community member to really keep their eyes on these kids and make sure that the judges and the attorneys and CPS just have another partner to work with to make sure that these children have the best, best care and are getting all their needs met,” said Ortmann.

CASA said it costs around $1,500 a year to provide an advocate for a child for a year, and now with the increase in cases, both volunteers and donations are needed more than ever.

Due to the pandemic, CASA is taking its annual Gallery of Hope Gala to a virtual platform.

The Gallery of Hope UnGala will be auctioning off 11 original pieces of artwork created by children who are in the CASA program.

The silent auction will happen online.

“All of the kids wrote a little description about the artwork and about how they were feeling when they created the art. Art is a great way for children to really find positive self-expression,” said Ortmann.

Each piece of art, personalized with a unique story behind each one, all to support kids who may be lost, find help.