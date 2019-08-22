SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a job, Goodwill San Antonio is hosting a career fair with multiple employers ranging from medical assistants to project managers.
The event is taking place on Thursday, Aug. 29, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Tripoint Event Center on 3233 North St. Mary's Street.
Employers include Amazon.com, CitiBank, City of San Antonio, Frontier Enterprises, ResCare, Sodexo, TJX Companies, Toyota Motor Manufacturing and many more, the press release said.
Job seekers will be able to meet with more than 50 employers from leading organizations across the community who are hiring for both full and part-time positions to include:
- Nurses/Medical Assistants
- Project Managers
- Asset Protection Specialists
- Bilingual Customer Service Representatives
- Building and Ground Maintenance Associates
- Drivers and Warehouse Operations
- Retail Management
For more information, you can visit Goodwill San Antonio or call (210) 924-8581.
RELATED: This barber opened her own all-female run shop to help promote inclusivity
RELATED: Earn your education degree