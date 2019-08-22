SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a job, Goodwill San Antonio is hosting a career fair with multiple employers ranging from medical assistants to project managers.

The event is taking place on Thursday, Aug. 29, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Tripoint Event Center on 3233 North St. Mary's Street.

Employers include Amazon.com, CitiBank, City of San Antonio, Frontier Enterprises, ResCare, Sodexo, TJX Companies, Toyota Motor Manufacturing and many more, the press release said.

Job seekers will be able to meet with more than 50 employers from leading organizations across the community who are hiring for both full and part-time positions to include:

Nurses/Medical Assistants

Project Managers

Asset Protection Specialists

Bilingual Customer Service Representatives

Building and Ground Maintenance Associates

Drivers and Warehouse Operations

Retail Management

For more information, you can visit Goodwill San Antonio or call (210) 924-8581.

