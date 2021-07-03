Pick up your Cardboard Kid at these locations to help raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

The month of April is devoted to raising awareness on the issue, and Bexar County residents can help make their support visible in a unique way.

SAN ANTONIO — It's that time of year when the community is getting ready to raise awareness for child safety in San Antonio and surrounding region.

The month of April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and ChildSafe wants you to get ready by picking up a blank "Cardboard Kid" soon. By decorating your own, it helps prolong a community dialogue about stopping child abuse and neglect.

The decorated cutouts also help kids to know they can step forward and feel comfortable reporting abuse, which continues to be a problem in the Alamo City region.

ChildSafe is hoping everyone can decorate and have their Cardboard Kid set up somewhere visible by April 1. They're free, and if you didn't pick yours up on the first Saturday of March, they'll be distributed again on March 13 at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.