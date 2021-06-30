Car rams into family-owned San Antonio bakery | Now, they're trying to pick up the pieces

The bakery faced a blow the family never would have expected. Police say a car ran into their building, causing significant damage.

SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday afternoon, Kayla Matta prepared conchas for the Sunshine Bakery. She rolls out the dough and cuts it into sections before placing it on the scale. Each ball of dough must weigh two ounces.

Matta is the general manager of the panaderia. Her grandparents passed down the business after opening the bakery in the 1970s.

"They take a lot of pride and be like, oh, our granddaughter is doing this," Matta said about her grandparents.

On Tuesday, however, the bakery faced a blow the family never would have expected. Police say a car ran into their building, causing significant damage.

"It just was really heartbreaking because seeing my grandparents, they're both very tough like people," Matta said. "Super heartbroken and crying, it really like tore me apart. It wasn't even so much the building that made me sad, it was just seeing their sadness that made me feel some type of way."

Thankfully, no one was hurt as a result of the crash. Matta said no one was at the bakery when it happened, and part of the building hit was being used for storage.

"For, like something to happen like this, it's like, you know, like when we had other plans for this side of our building, it's just like, heartbreaking," Matta said.

Matta took to social media, asking for scraps of wood to help board up to bakery, and it wasn’t long before that call for service was answered. Matta said a friend called from Florida, offering lumber.

"She's like, hey, my parents live in the area," Matta said. "I'll tell my dad that you need to pick up some stuff and like, let's let's get it covered up."

The post received plenty of shares on Instagram and Matta has already raised $1,900 on GoFundMe.

"Overwhelmed, super grateful," Matta said.

Matta said she was hesitant to ask for help at first, but the bakery has done what they can to provide for the community, too.

The bakery has a small pantry out front, and said her grandparents taught her to never turn anyone away.

"Don't ever turn people down for water or food. Even if, you know, you have your paying customers. You have to treat people who come in asking for certain things the same as your paying customers," Matta said.

Matta said she believes the bakery, after forty years, has made a positive impact on the community, and now they're seeing some of that back.

"You take care of the people around you, they take care of you," Matta said.