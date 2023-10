Officials say the driver lost control and rolled through the fence at an HEB warehouse.

SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police, a car was found crashed near an HEB warehouse late Friday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. as the driver was heading down Rittiman on the northeast side, according to police.

Officials say the driver lost control and rolled through the fence at an HEB warehouse.

It's unclear on the condition of the driver but police say they are currently ruling out alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing.