SAN ANTONIO — The impending release of Marvel Studio's newest entry, "Captain Marvel," is providing Show Them Everything Possible (S.T.E.P.) a chance to use a feature film to showcase successful women in San Antonio. In the process, S.T.E.P. also wants to teach boys successful women aren’t an anomaly.

“There’s a theme of women’s empowerment that we’d like to push to show kids that regular real like women can be super heroes,” Leon Collins said.

Collins, Trey Stepter and his wife, Raquel Gilford-Stepter, are coordinating Marvelous Women Don’t Need Capes.

The event will allow 150 kids to catch a free movie screening of "Captain Marvel" at the Alamo Drafthouse.

Two years after DC Comics' "Wonder Woman" broke new ground with a box office haul of $412 million, "Captain Marvel" represents a bellweather for female-led films in the superhero genre. It hits theaters on March 8.

It's a story that hits somewhat close to home, too. The arc of the lead character, Carol Danvers, unfolds in Military City, USA, where she serves in the United States Air Force. The nonprofit plans to highlight that and other aspects of the film.

“This is not just something you see in Hollywood or in the movies,” Gilford-Stepter said.

The participants can also take part in a lecture series at Bibliotech East. There, the kids will come face-to-face with women who are successful in a variety of fields.

“These are hometown heroes that are leading at the executive level, sports level, within the military, within IT, education, etc.,” Gilford-Stepter said.

Collins said youth 10-years-old and older from the YMCA, the Girls Scouts, and the Boys and Girls Club of America are participating. He said they will also hear from MMA fighters and Air Force pilots.

Trey Stepter said the group did not want to exclude young boys as they focused on inspiring girls.

“What we expect is to hopefully teach on some young women that may not know that may not know that I could be running things and not just getting by,” Stepter said. “There are young men who can look at a woman and recognize that she is a potential leader.”

He said it’s also important to teach the kids how to give back to their community.

While "Captain Marvel" opens in early March, the screening for S.T.E.P is on March 23.