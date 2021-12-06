Can you build a bike? You could change a child's life in San Antonio

18 volunteers are needed for the Earn-A-Bike program this Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — Having a bike for many children is a typical part of childhood. It can give them freedom and a sense of responsibility – which is why San Antonio's Earn a Bike program is looking for volunteers to help this weekend.

A total of 18 volunteers are needed to act as build coaches and mentor volunteers. The program is celebrating its seventh year in San Antonio.

In a post on Facebook, the non-profit organization said: "This is an opportunity to give back this holiday season and be part of a unique day that these youth will not forget."



The role of the Bike Build Coach/Mentor volunteer is to work with the student and help as they build their own bicycle - that they have earned. Part of Earn-A-Bike's mission is to prevent obesity by promoting active and healthy living by increasing access to bicycles.

To sign up, click here. The page shows a variety of positions and how many slots have been filled. At last check, there was one position open for a "Kids Social Ride Marshall" – which is described as "volunteers are our safety and good will ambassadors. Volunteers will ride with students, ensuring a level of safety and that the route is followed."

You'll need to read and sign the waiver when signing up online. This link has information about Saturday's event and volunteer training materials.