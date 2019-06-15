SAN ANTONIO — The search is on for a suspected burglar who was caught on camera scoping out homes in San Antonio's Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Oscar Vasquez said he works for a homeowner on the 900 block of Mistletoe Avenue. When he showed up to the house on Wednesday, he turned around for a moment and suddenly saw a man on the second floor of the house.

"He was already taking everything," Vasquez said.

Vasquez said he confronted the man, but he took off in a black four-door car.

"I'm hurt because I couldn't catch him," Vasquez said. "He ran away."

He called the police, and a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department said they could not identify the suspect in the video, but confirmed the burglary report.

A neighbor's security cameras caught the suspect checking doors just days prior.

Vasquez said he's concerned that other neighborhoods could now be targeted.

"If it's not an inside job, he's got to be from around here," Vasquez said. "He is not going to get away with it. I'm going to do my best to stop this person."

If anyone sees suspicious activity in the area, they are urged to call police.