Calling all kids: Playground design contest for Mitchell's Landing underway

Mitchell Chang, 3, drowned three years ago at a San Antonio swim school. His family is asking for kids in K-8 to help design part of the playground in his honor.

SAN ANTONIO — When Mitchell Chang sadly passed away three years ago this month, his parents came up with an idea to keep his legacy alive. They formed the Mitchell Chang Foundation to give back to San Antonio by creating a unique playground in his honor.

The playground is called "Mitchell's Landing" - named after the 3-year-old old Stone Oak toddler who loved pirates and loved adventure. February 10 will be the 3rd anniversary of Mitchell’s drowning at a San Antonio swim school called Love to Swim. His parents had left him there as part of a date night program.

Mitchell's Landing will be the first all-accessible city park in San Antonio once it opens later this year. As part of the layout, there will be mermaid tales and that's where the contest comes in.

To enter the "Design a Mermaid Tail Contest," you need to print the coloring sheet off the Mitchell Chang Foundation's website. There you can also access the submission instructions and contest rules. The deadline is April 30.

Five winners will be chosen to have their design featured as part of the H-E-B Mermaid Lagoon in Mitchell’s Landing.

It's free to enter for all children enrolled in K-8 in Bexar County and surrounding counties.

Winning entrants will get a chance to work with GameTime’s custom designers to transition their design from concept to reality

GameTime’s custom workshop is in San Marcos, so the winners will be able to visit and see their design in the process of creation.