Buddy Walk celebrating 20 years; it will happen again despite the pandemic, but virtually

The huge annual event supports almost all of the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas' programming for the year and is needed now more than ever, organizers say.

SAN ANTONIO — You often hear, “rain or shine - the walk is still on” - but what about during a pandemic?

Next month, the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas will do what other organizations have done and go virtual. The group’s 20th anniversary Buddy Walk of South Texas is set for Saturday, October 17.

Brian Lopez, the non-profit organization’s executive director, said this year more than ever is important to have the financial support of the community to keep its services running. The walk along with another fundraiser held in March called the Collective Palette (which was canceled when the pandemic began) are all the group has to depend on.

“Our donations and support are down 62% this year due to COVID-19, so it is important for the association to meet the goal of $200,000 this year,” Lopez said.

Even so, the organization has continued to hold events and programming that so many of the people they help look forward to. They've turned to using Zoom and hosting events through Facebook Live - such as Teen and Adult Club, parent support groups, Kids’ Connection and parent education sessions.

They’ve even held their spring dance, art and music classes - along with cooking segments with Chef Michael and Cooking with Tommy.

They’re asking people to post pictures of past Buddy Walks and “color South Texas blue and yellow” to bring awareness to Down Syndrome.

The walk, which draws several thousand participants each year, will also be on Facebook Live, showing team captains walking with loved ones.