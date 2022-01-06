Bubba's 33 helps families of Uvalde shooting victims by donating June 1 proceeds

Ariel Vasquez, Longview Bubba's 33 service manager, explained that "anything we do will be for them" that evening.

LONGVIEW, Texas — On June 1, all of Bubba's 33 Texas locations donated 100% of their proceeds to the families of the Uvalde school shooting.

Bubba's 33 in Longview is known for its fun atmosphere and good food. Many residents eat at the location regularly for these exact reasons. On Wednesday, June 1, diners had a more special experience within the restaurant - every single dollar spent that evening by customers was being donated to the Uvalde Victims Relief Fund.

"[Although] we can't undo the events done, but whatever we can do to show support and show that we are all a community," said Vasquez.

When word got out about the fundraising night, Vasquez says customers started arriving before Bubba's 33 was open; some with a personal tie to the Uvalde community.

"One of the first to-go orders I took today was for a man that's actually from that area. He's going back this week. He knows someone that worked on that campus," said Vasquez.

Some customers had no idea their tab tonight would go to help the grieving families, but for regulars, they say it's just the Bubba's way. Mark Clanton, a Bubba's 33 regular, says he loves that they "give back to the community."