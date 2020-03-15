BRYAN, Texas — Two Bryan men have been arrested after police said they tried to steal nearly $1,000 in merchandise and food from Walmart.

Brandon Carter, 36, and Trevone Mosley, 17, are charged with theft of property of more than $750 but less than $2,500 with enhancement. The charge comes with an enhancement because the items were stolen from a store after Governor Abbott issued a disaster declaration and President Trump declared a national emergency over coronavirus.

It happened Saturday, just after 6 p.m. at the Walmart located on the 600 block of North Harvey Mitchell Parkway. An officer out on patrol said he spotted two men, later identified as Carter and Mosley, pushing two carts overflowing with items, away from the store. The officer said when the men spotted the patrol car, they began to run with the carts and items began spilling out onto the road.

The officer said they caught up to the men, who admitted they did not pay for the items in the carts. They said they were worried about the coronavirus and told the officer they "had families to feed."

The officer called Walmart loss prevention officers, who then pulled surveillance video that allegedly showed Carter and Mosley filling the two carts and walking by the checkouts without paying. After doing an inventory, the amount of food and products recovered totaled over $850.

Both men remain in the Brazos County Jail at this time, each with a bond of $10,000.

