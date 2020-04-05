BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man is in the Brazos County Jail after being accused of masturbating in public and being in possession of prescription drugs that allegedly didn't belong to him.

Kenneth Leonard, 61, is charged with one count of indecent exposure and three counts of being in possession of a dangerous drug.

Bryan police officers said they responded to the 1600 block of South College Avenue just before 12:30 pm Sunday due to a report of a man, later identified as Leonard, exposing himself and yelling loudly. Officers said they found Leonard under a tree with his pants down and he was masturbating.

When officers told Leonard to stop what he was doing, they said Leonard said "let me finish." Officers said they again told Leonard to stop and Leonard listened and pulled up his pants. When officers asked Leonard why he was masturbating on a busy city street, he allegedly told them because he can and there was nothing wrong with it, according to the arrest report.

After being arrested, officers said they searched Leonard and found different kinds of prescription medication that he did not have any bottles for and did not have the prescription for:

850 mg (9 pills) of Metformin hydrochloride: used for the management of Type II diabetes

20 mg (9 pills) of Lisinopri: used for treating high blood pressure and heart failure

100mg (27 pills) of Doxepin hydrochloride: used for treating depression, anxiety and sleep disorders

Leonard remains in the Brazos County Jail at last check on $12,000 bail.

