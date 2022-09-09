British community in San Antonio reflects on life of Queen Elizabeth II

Angela White has forever been inspired by the Queen and admired her diligence of serving the British public. She's hopeful as a new era of the Royal Family begins.

SAN ANTONIO — Terry Corless flew into London just hours before the entire world learned of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

“It was literally everywhere popping up on our devices. We saw it on retail screens and in restaurants,” Corless said, who owns Mad Dogs Restaurant Group in San Antonio.

The Cambridge native was accompanied by fellow co-workers with the intention of exploring all that London has to offer with an emphasis on the Victorian pub culture.

Corless described witnessing floods of people filling the streets and standing outside Buckingham Palace while the flag of Great Britain flew across the city.

“Today, all around, it seems every building in London has got a Union Jack flying and unfortunately they’re all flying at half-mast,” Corless said.

Growing up in a working-class family, Corless expressed admiration for the British royal family. He was fond of the seasonal televised speeches delivered by the Queen.

“A regular annual spectacle for us was seeing the Queen’s speech on Christmas Day. Christmas wasn’t Christmas without the royal speech,” Corless said.

Angela White grew up in the Lake District northwest England. She serves as the president and CEO of the non-profit Child Advocates San Antonio.

White described Queen Elizabeth as part of the fabric of the UK for the past 70 years whose legacy of public service will forever be remembered.

“My father was actually honored by the Queen. He was honored with the Imperial Service Medal. He worked in the prison system in the UK for a long time and stopped a riot at a prison and he was recognized for that after he died,” White said.

As a world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, a new era of the Royal Family begins with King Charles III taking the reigns for the foreseeable future.

“He’s 73 so he’s done his apprenticeship and I think he’s well qualified to come in and follow in his mother’s footsteps,” Corless said.

“Will it be different yes; will it be different yes. I’m hopeful it will be a strong and good one because he was taught by his mother,” White said.