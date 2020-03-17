BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: April 12, 2020

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed an 11th person has died in Brazos County from the coronavirus. The patient is a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized. There are currently 140 positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County, and 10 people remain hospitalized due to the virus.

At this time, there are 13,484 positive cases of COVID-19 in Texas and 1,338 people are hospitalized. At least 271 people have died from the virus. At least 177 of Texas' 254 counties have reported cases of COVID-19. These statistics are according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. They have an interactive map that allows you to track cases of coronavirus in Texas.

The next press conference is scheduled for Monday, April 13 at 4:30 pm.

UPDATE: April 11, 2020

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed there are now 134 positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. They also reported a woman in her 70s, who had been hospitalized since being diagnosed with the coronavirus, has died.

This marks the 10th person to die of COVID-19 in Brazos County.

The next press conference is scheduled for Monday, April 13, at 4:30 p.m.

UPDATE: April 10, 2020

According to the Brazos County Health District, there have been 2 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 116.

Currently, there are 27 recoveries. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been seven days after onset of symptoms.

The next press conference is scheduled for Monday, April 13 at 4:30 pm.

UPDATE: April 9, 2020

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed the ninth death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was a female in her 80’s who was on hospice care.

Additionally, there have been 6 more positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District (BCHD). The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is 114.

The health district will host a press conference today at 4:30 p.m.

UPDATE: April 8, 2020

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed the eighth death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was a female in her 80’s who was hospitalized.

There have been 11 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is 108.

There are currently nine hospitalizations and 22 people have fully recovered.

The next press conference is scheduled for Thursday, April 9 at 4:30 pm.

UPDATE: April 7, 2020

According to the Brazos County Health District, there have been 3 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is currently 97.

The next press conference is scheduled for Thursday, April 9 at 4:30 pm.

UPDATE: April 6, 2020

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed the seventh death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a male in his 80’s who was hospitalized.

There have been no additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is currently 94.

UPDATE: April 5, 2020

Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed, bringing the total number of cases in Brazos County to 94 people. It is the most cases diagnosed in one day in Brazos County since the outbreak started in March.

Another patient diagnosed with the virus has also died, bringing the total number of deaths to six. The patient was a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized.

UPDATE: April 4, 2020

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed there are a total of 75 cases of coronavirus in Brazos County. Ten patients have recovered from the virus and eight people remain hospitalized since the last update. There have been five patients who have died.

The health district will be holding its next press conference Monday, April 6 at 4:30.

UPDATE: April 3, 2020

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed the fifth death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 70’s who was hospitalized.

There have been 4 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 72.

There have been 10 recoveries in Brazos County. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.

Update: April 2, 2020

A fourth person has died from COVID-19 in Brazos County, the patient was a female in her 90’s who was hospitalized, according to the Brazos County Health District.

There are six more positive cases of coronavirus in Brazos County, bringing the total in the county to 68. Seven people remain hospitalized at this time.

Today at 4:30 p.m., the health district is hosting a press conference.

Update: April 1, 2020

A third person has died from COVID-19 in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County Health District. The patient was a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized after her diagnosis.

There are 10 more positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in the county to 63. At this time, eight people remain hospitalized.

The next press conference from the health district will be Thursday, April 2 at 4:30.

Update: March 31, 2020

There are now 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County Health District. Six people remain hospitalized at last check and at least two patients who were hospitalized have been discharged.

The next press conference from the health district will be Thursday, April 2 at 4:30.

Update: March 30, 2020

The Brazos County Health District has just confirmed two more positive cases in Brazos County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 46. There have been two coronavirus related deaths in the county and five hospitalizations.

Doctors from Baylor Scott & White said they have made upgrades to their policies in regards to treating potential coronavirus patients, including where the potential patient goes when they come to the hospital and the personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, that is needed to make sure health care workers are protected, as well as other patients.

Baylor Scott & White is also making changes in their hospitals across the Brazos Valley. They are working to make sure all of its hospitals are equipped with handling potential COVID-19 cases.

CapRock Health said it is prepared to take any overflow of patients if needed from Baylor Scott & White or CHI St. Joseph.

Update: March 29, 2020

A second patient has died from the coronavirus in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County Health District. The patient was a woman in her 90s, who had been hospitalized since being diagnosed.

There are also four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 44.

Gov. Abbott is expected to give a press conference.

Update: March 28, 2020

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed one person has died from coronavirus. The man was a Brazos County man in his 80s who was in Hospice care. Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Brazos County Health Authority, said the man lived in College Station and is believed to have caught the virus from a community transmission source.

Six patients remain in the hospital at this time. The total number of cases at this time in Brazos County is 40.

Bryan and College Station mayors Andrew Nelson and Karl Mooney are stressing the importance of abiding by the shelter-in-place decree set in place Tuesday. They said if you are caught not abiding by the decree, the police have been instructed to handle the situation.

During Saturday's press conference, Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson pleaded for help from Governor Abbott, asking for stricter guidelines and stop people from traveling from city to city. He said local law enforcement cannot solve the problem by themselves.



Also Saturday, Gov. Abbott tweeted he would be removing licensing barriers for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses. This is in an effort to help more health care workers working on the coronavirus outbreak.

Update: March 27, 2020

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed three more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients in Brazos County to 31.

Another patient has been hospitalized at this time. That brings the total number of patients in the hospital to four.

There are still no deaths due to COVID-19 in Brazos County.

The next press conference from the health district is expected to be Monday, March 30 at 4:30pm.

Update: March 26, 2020

The Brazos County Health district has confirmed seven additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients in Brazos County to 28.

The district also confirmed another hospitalization due to COVID-19, making a total of three current hospitalizations.

There are still no deaths due to COVID-19 in Brazos County.

The next press conference from the health district is expected to be Monday, March 30 at 4:30pm.

UPDATE: March 25, 2020

The Brazos County Health district has confirmed five more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients in the county to 21.

At this time, two patients have been hospitalized and the other patients are continuing to recover at home. The health district reported there are no deaths reported from COVID-19 in Brazos County but the virus is considered to be "community wide-spread".

The next press conference from the health district is expected to be Monday, March 30 at 4:30pm.

UPDATE: March 24, 2020

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed four more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients in the county to 16.

At this time, 12 of the cases are believed to be travel related and four people are believed to be infected due to community spread.

At least one of the 16 patients has been hospitalized at this time and health officials say it is one that was reported of the four new ones today. The other 15 patients are at home recovering.

The health district said the case Dr. Sullivan reported as being hospitalized was not in Brazos County. There is no new information on the patients being released because of community spread.

The health district has not yet confirmed when a press conference will be held.

UPDATE: March 22, 2020

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed two more cases of coronavirus, and the second community transmission case.

Ten of the cases are travel-related. There is no new information on who the patients are, but the health district says all 12 patients don't require hospitalization and the appear to be recovering well at home.

UPDATE: March 21, 2020

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed four additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 10 in the county. They said all at this time are thought to be travel related.

Only one case of confirmed coronavirus in the county has been diagnosed as a community transmission, meaning it was passed from person to person and was not travel related.

The patient information is not known at this time, but the health district says all 10 cases at this time are resting at home and doing well.

UPDATE: March 20, 2020

Dr. Seth Sullivan with the Brazos County Health District confirmed at a press conference Friday the county has its first case of community coronavirus transmission.

The patient is a man in his 30s and does not have a history of travel. Dr. Sullivan said the man went to the emergency room of a local hospital and proper precautions were taken in case a positive result came back. The patient is currently at home and is improving, according to health officials.

Dr. Sullivan also announced another case of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Brazos County to six. This is a man in his 20s that recently traveled to New Mexico. He is also at home and resting, Dr. Sullivan said.

"It is critical that each and every one of us does our part to stop the chain of viral transmission," Dr. Sullivan said. "This is a reason to heed the direction of public health agencies and the directives of government health officials."

UPDATE: March 19, 2020

The Brazos County Health District confirmed Thursday there is one additional case of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, in Brazos County. The total positive cases of COVID-19 in the Brazos County is four. All four cases are believed to travel related. They are all currently quarantined at home. The information we have on the patients as of now is:

Female in her 20s who traveled to Spain

Male in his 60s who traveled to Colorado

Female in her 20s who traveled to New York

Female in her 50s who traveled to Colorado

We will update you as the information becomes available.

PREVIOUS STORY: March 18, 2020

The Brazos County Health District confirmed Wednesday there are two additional cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, in Brazos County. The cases are still under investigation at this time so details behind who the patients are and how they got the virus have not yet been released.

The health district said some of the tests were done at private labs so information is still needed.

We will update you as the information becomes available.

PREVIOUS STORY: March 17, 2020

The Brazos County Health Department has confirmed there is a positive case of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 in Brazos County.

The patient is a woman in her 20's who is not a student at Texas A&M or Blinn College. The release did not state if the patient had been in isolation or where they had been recovering and it did not state her condition.

The Brazos County Health District is working with the Texas Department of State Health Services At this time, Texas now has 57 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Brazos Valley Health Department said they are planning on doing a press conference Tuesday at 12 pm at the health district with Dr. Seth Sullivan.

Here's what you can do right now:

You are okay. The health district maintains the coronavirus threat to the public remains low at this time.

Continue to practice social distancing.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you don't have soap and water at the ready, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Don't touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, throw the tissue away and wash your hands!

Clean and disinfect your areas or objects that are frequently touched like objects and surfaces.

