SAN ANTONIO — Residents in the Braun Heights neighborhood on the northwest side of San Antonio say a man is lurking and breaking into their homes. At one point, the suspect tried to cover his face from this doorbell camera.

Seconds later, it was Peggy Stillwagon's little girl who scared him off.

"I am not resting until I find this guy," Stillwagon said. "This guy is going to jail. His time is limited. He is a lowlife."

In the middle of the afternoon, Stillwagon said. a man came up to her door in the neighborhood.

"Oh my gosh, this man was trying to get into my home," she said. "If this guy is out in the middle of the day trying to break into houses, I don't know what else he could do. You hear about child abductions."

The man appeared to be peaking into the home trying to see if someone was there. The stay-at-home mom said her 9-year-old daughter scared him off after she yelled there was someone at the door.

"You see him jump back, knock and take off," she said.

The man drove off in a white truck, but didn't leave the area, instead stopping four houses down. Juan Barrientos said the same man broke into his home. Neighbors reported seeing the white truck parked in his driveway.

"I hate it happened to me," he said. "Nobody likes to be violated."

Barrientos is a veteran, having s served in the U.S. Air Force and Marines. He said the man got away with personal belongings valued at more than $15,000.

"Jewelry, a couple of handguns," he said. "Mainly jewelry that I had from places that I had been deployed to."

Barrientos and Stillwagon, who calls herself "Mama Bear," wants the man off the streets.

"I hope the cops find him before I do," the mom said. "It ain't going to end pretty."

Both of them have filed police reports.

OTHER POPULAR STORIES ON KENS5.COM