Castroville issued Boil Water Notice after water main break

There's no timetable as to how long the notice may last. Bottled water can also be bought and used in lieu of boiling.

SAN ANTONIO — Residents in Castroville are being notified by the city to boil any water they plan for drink or use for hygiene after a water main break in town on Saturday. 

Children, elderly residents and those with weak immune systems in particular should ensure any water they use has been at a vigorous boil for two minutes before using it, as they are especially "vulnerable to harmful bacteria." 

It's unclear how long community leaders expect the Boil Water Notice to last, but say they will let residents know when it is safe enough for the advisory to expire. 

