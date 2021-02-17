Boil water notice issued for Kerrville | City also experiencing strain on water system

The City is asking the community to help conserve water where possible to ease further strain on the system.

KERRVILLE, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Kerrville’s public water system to notify all of its customers to boil their water if needed to use for washing hands and face, brushing teeth or drinking.

The boil water notice was issued due to reduced pressure (below 20 psi) in the City of Kerrville’s water system.

The City says children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and everyone should follow these directions:

Boil water and cool before drinking or using it for human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes

Due to the several water storage tanks that have emptied, and some water main breaks that have occurred, the system pressure loss triggered the boil water notice. And now, The City of Kerrville is experiencing unprecedented strain on the water system.

"Unless your property is completely without water service, please do not contact the call center or emergency dispatch," The City says. "Due to icy road conditions and system prioritization, city staff are unable to turn your system off for you."

If you have any questions, contact the City of Kerrville at 1-800-298-5910.