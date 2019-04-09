BOERNE, Texas — The Boerne community gathered Tuesday night to pray for healing, and welcome police officer Michele Van Stavern home.

Officer Michele Van Stavern was hit by a suspected drunk driver while she was directing traffic during a Friday night football game. Officials said a truck traveling southbound on N. Esser Street hit Van Stavern, even though she was wearing a bright traffic vest and holding a flashlight to direct traffic.

“When the call first came out, your heart drops, especially when you find out it's one of your own,” said Capt. Steve Perez with the Boerne Police Department.

She was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries and was able to return home on Tuesday. Neighbors called it a miracle that the devoted school resource officer was able to walk out of the hospital.

The community cheered as Van Stavern was helped out of the car by fellow officers Tuesday as she arrived for the prayer service at St. Peter’s the Apostle Catholic Church in Boerne. The sanctuary was filled with prayers of healing for a full and speedy recovery for Van Stavern.

“The only way we can support each other is by praying and being there for each other,” said St. Peter’s Deacon Paul Rayburg.

Earlier today, her students lined the streets outside Boerne Middle School North, cheering as Van Stavern as the car carrying her returned home from the hospital in San Antonio.

Perez said the students and the community appreciate all Van Stavern does for the school.

“She's very loving, and very caring,” Perez said. “She’s a mom, so she kind of treats those kids like a mom. I know when a lot of kids found out about the accident they were really concerned.”

Van Stavern's husband expressed his gratitude as well as the support from the Boerne community. He also thanked the first responders who were there Friday night after the accident.

The Boerne community united, showering Van Stavern with love as she begins a long road to recovery.

“Anytime anything happens to any police officer, we all have to care because they're the ones defending our lives,” Rayburg said.

Boerne Police said that people have asked how they can help during Van Stavern’s recovery. If you’d like to make a donation to help with hospital and other expenses, you can donate through the Boerne Police Foundation.