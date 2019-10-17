SAN ANTONIO — Bobcats are being spotted in San Antonio, with photos circulating on social media of the wildlife found on the city's south side.

Two bobcats were found dead just feet away from each other. Allan Hendrickson took the photos at Loop 410 near Palo Alto Road.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Urban Biologist Jessica Alderson said bobcats aren't something you see every day.

"Bobcats aren't as common to see as we would a coyote," she said. "They are a lot more elusive and very secretive in nature."

The wildlife, which are typically twice the size of a domestic cat, can be dangerous too. Just this year, bobcat attacks have been reported in Arizona and Pennsylvania; officials said attacks aren't common.

"Bobcats serve a great purpose," Alderson said. "Because, they do a great job of keeping our rodents and small mammal populations under control, especially in urban areas."

Alderson said they mostly roam at night. And she has her suspicions on why bobcats are showing up in the city.

"Because of construction in the area," she said. "In those situations, the animals are being pushed out of their natural habitat and are trying to find new places to live."

Below are tips from Texas Parks & Wildlife about bobcats.

Stay calm

Do NOT run

Yell and wave your arms in the air

Throw something

Spray approaching bobcat with water

What can you do?