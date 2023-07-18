Billboard honors the life of a 14-year-old who died by suicide

Shawntina Harris said her son was being bullied before he took his own life last month. She hopes to use his story to prevent more tragedies.

SAN ANTONIO — A 14-year-old’s death is now being used to invoke change. A billboard is being displayed across San Antonio until Wednesday to honor the young boy who died by suicide.

Shawntina Harris said her son, Jordan Cole died on June 24. It was not until after his death, she said she discovered he was being bullied.

“They are still to this day, as I’m speaking to you, taunting him and bullying him after he has passed,” Harris said.

She said her son was a happy, silly and caring teenager. She said she had no idea he was suffering with his mental health.

“Just humorous, full of life, full of spunk,” Harris said.

Harris admitted she is still struggling coming to terms with the fact her child is gone. However, she is using her pain as motivation. She started a Facebook group, Stand Up Speak Out. It is so parents can discuss mental health and bullying.

She knew she wanted to reach more people. She is now working alongside local activist and rapper, King Kyle Lee. Lee runs his own organization, The Anti-Bully Gang.

“I hate that I couldn’t be there for Jordan, at least show him that he’s loved,” Lee said.

Lee has helped Harris get to message out to thousands.

“If you’re hurting let people know if something is going on,” Lee said. “Don’t hold it in, we love you and we want you to be OK.”

One of Lee’s followers wanted to help create a billboard to help end bullying and suicide.

“If my son’s tragedy can help save another, that’s what we’re going to do,” Harris said.

Harris said Jordan has already saved six lives since he was an organ donor. To help the family with funeral costs you can donated to the Puente and Sons Funeral Home through the CashApp username, $tayblessed86.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021, suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14.