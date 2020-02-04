SAN ANTONIO — Many businesses and restaurants are being forced to furlough or lay off employees due to the ongoing stay-home order requiring eating establishments to close their dining rooms.

But one San Antonio-based business is helping to keep their employees on the payroll, and lending them a hand to survive the financial crisis.

Jim Guy Egbert, CEO and president of Bill Miller BBQ, said they increased the hourly wage for employees across the company.

“The first step we took was we gave everybody that's on an hourly wage a dollar-an-hour increase across the board—systematic for everybody,” Egbert said. “Fortunately, because of the leadership that came before me, everybody's been so conservative fiscally with how the company's been operating for 67 years that we have the resources.”

Egbert said the company also waived insurance premiums for two pay periods for those eligible to receive benefits.

“And that's not insignificant. That's a big step for folks, especially when they have families that are involved in the insurance plan,” Egbert said.

He said they are also helping out the restaurant managers who work on commission. The company said they predict lower revenue this month, so they're compensating managers with the same commission they earned at this time last year.

Bill Miller is family-run company and Egbert said it’s important to let the employees know they’re valued and they’re part of the family.

“Everything related to our employees matters to me," he said. "It's personal to me."

“I think if you're honest and open with people and that they know that you're there for them, however that need needs to be met...I think that changes their day and changes their outlook,” Egbert added.

For employees like Amber Hernandez, the increase in wage makes a major difference.

“It's kind of hard for all of us in the household,” Hernandez said.

The 20-year-old has worked at the restaurant off Bandera Road for three years, and said she’s had to work extra hours to support her family.

“My dad is also getting cut in hours, and my mom is disabled. She's not able to get a job,” Hernandez said. “I really appreciate it. It's really helping right now. All my bills are getting paid and I'm trying to just, you know, keep going.”

Egbert said it’s also a way to say thanks to the 5,300 loyal employees at 75 restaurants who put on a smile each day to greet customers.

“We saw it as vitally important to make sure that we take the resources that we have, give them our employees so they can weather this storm and be with us when we emerge from this,” Egbert said. “We're going to get through this together. San Antonio is going to get through this together. We're going to emerge better than we are today.”

