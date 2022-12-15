Biker group helps and mentors victims of child abuse with cases on the rise

Guardians of the Children supports children in court as they testify against their abusers, and connects them to other survivors.

SAN ANTONIO — Recent gut-wrenching cases of child abuse have brought renewed attention to the problem that plagues Bexar County.

“The number of cases is continuing to increase,” said Cortney John, the Chief Development Officer for ChildSafe. “The severity and complexity of the trauma is also continuing to grow.”

Child advocates believe the pandemic has played a significant role. At the start of 2020, families experienced more stress, and many children were isolated with their abusers. Now that pre-pandemic activity is returning, mandated reporters are noticing the signs of abuse and alerting law enforcement.

For the first time in 10 years, ChildSafe reports sexual abuse is outpacing physical abuse.

“Statistically, 60% of adults identify as having been abused either physically, sexually, or emotionally by the time they reach age 18,” said Justin ‘Tex’ Mire, the President of Guardians of the Children San Antonio.

Underneath his leather jacket and tattoos, Tex has a heart for children.

“I faced child abuse when I was a kid,” he said. “I was raped when I was 13 by a man I trusted.”

Tex says the group of bikers provide mentorship to abused children and support them as they testify in court.

“It’s similar to the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program,” said Tex. “We are that child’s friend. We do six large events each year where we get all these kids together to play. It dispels the largest myth there is about abuse in children where they tell themselves, ‘I am alone.’ We also do a lot of private events where we will go to their football events, drama plays, band performances, whatever the child is engaged in that they want to invite us out to. We help them transition from victims to victors. If we are not engaged in our mission, we are out educating the public.”

According to ChildSafe, Bexar County has the highest rate of child abuse per capita in Texas. Operating Officer Randy Mcgibeny says the advocacy center served about 4,000 children this year.

It will take the whole community, Tex says, to help stop the abuse.

“I know stories that would just shock you,” he said. “The level of depravity that someone would go to, the level of evil that is out there in this world. More than 90% of child abusers are family members or known friends of the family that have a close connection with them. You have a gut, listen to it. If a child says something, believe them. If you are a child, tell someone that you trust.”