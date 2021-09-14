'Bienvenidos a San Antonio' | Organizations welcome Afghan refugees

The organizations have launched a website: Afghans In San Antonio that just went live days ago.

SAN ANTONIO — A new life in San Antonio. Refugees forced out of Afghanistan are calling the Alamo City home.

Damaris Cavazos Fike is with CityChurch San Antonio. The faith community is collaborating with Catholic Charities, the San Antonio Food Bank, RAICES, and others to help the new neighbors.

"Bienvenidos a San Antonio, where I know you will find family and a home here," she said. San Antonio is a compassionate city."

The organizations have launched a website: Afghans In San Antonio that just went live days ago. It's a one-stop shop for evacuees, and it connects them to resources. The site is also a place for anyone willing to donate.

"Even before the launch we have been receiving a lot of interests from individuals and businesses," she said.

Cavazos Fike said they're facing a good problem, they're inundated with donations.

"We have people wanting to give furniture," she said. "We have people that have businesses that can hire evacuees or refugees coming in. We have apartment complexes wanting to provide housing."

Even though a flood of resources is coming in, a gap needs to be filled. Cavazos Fike said they're looking for what they call community sponsors.

"We want people to come alongside them and help them navigate how it is in San Antonio, driving through our streets, how to navigate an HEB," she said. We want folks to help in that capacity."